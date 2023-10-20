Analyst Expects More Upside for Meta Despite Continued Rally

Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI believes that there is still more upside potential for Meta, despite the social media giant’s already impressive rally this year. With Mega tech earnings in focus this week, all eyes are on Meta as it gears up to report on Wednesday. Analysts are particularly interested in the continuation of Meta’s rebound in advertising during the third quarter and the impact of its cost-cutting measures.

According to Mahaney, Meta has successfully regained its advertising momentum. Conversations with marketers have revealed that the return on ad spending on the platform has been steadily improving over the past year. Mahaney’s main concern is whether Meta’s focus on efficiency and profitability, popularly known as the “year of efficiency,” will persist.

During its earnings report, Meta is expected to provide a forecast for next year’s capital expenditures and total expenses, an uncommon practice among companies. Mahaney believes that if the forecast indicates continued moderation in growth, then the “year of efficiency” will transform into multiple years of efficiency. This favorable outlook would likely result in Meta being revalued higher. As Mahaney explains, Meta is currently one of the most affordable high-quality tech stocks, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.

Despite already delivering substantial gains, with shares up 160% year to date, Mahaney remains optimistic about Meta’s future prospects. The stock’s continued rally and potential for enhanced profitability make it an attractive investment opportunity.

Sources:

– Evercore ISI’s Mark Mahaney, head of internet research

– “Squawk Box” interview with Mark Mahaney

