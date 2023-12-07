Meta Expands AI Features Across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp

Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, is intensifying its AI efforts with a range of new features across its platforms. The company is testing more than 20 generative AI capabilities across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, in a move to keep users engaged and compete with other social media brands.

One notable feature being developed is the ability to recreate AI images with prompts, known as Reimagine. Users can generate an image using a Meta AI text prompt in a group chat, and then another participant can add another text prompt to create a new image with changes. This interactive process allows group members to engage in a creative back-and-forth, contributing their own ideas.

Additionally, Meta is expanding access to its AI image generator, Imagine, which will now be available as a standalone web experience. This will provide a wider range of users with the opportunity to create AI-generated images in various contexts. In parallel, Reels, Meta’s short video feature, will be integrated into Meta AI chats, enabling users to find visual examples that align with their queries.

The company is also leveraging AI to enhance user experiences on its platforms. Meta AI can now generate birthday greetings, introductions for profiles, and AI-generated images for posting on Facebook. Furthermore, it can transform landscape photos into portraits, facilitating better compatibility when sharing stories.

While these AI features are beginning to roll out, users may not have immediate access to all of them, as they are being tested and gradually introduced. Meta remains committed to further enhancing its AI capabilities, including developing invisible watermarking for AI-generated images.

By investing in AI advancements, Meta aims to retain users on its platforms in the face of stiff competition from YouTube, Snapchat, and other brands that are also ramping up their AI efforts. As AI technology becomes more integrated and sophisticated, social media companies are striving to provide engaging and personalized experiences for their users.