Meta Introduces Broadcast Channels to Facebook Pages and Messenger

Facebook and Facebook Messenger will soon be gaining a new feature: broadcast channels. This feature, inspired Telegram, was previously introduced on Instagram and WhatsApp. The purpose of broadcast channels is to allow public figures, celebrities, and online creators to engage more deeply with their followers and potentially monetize their fan base.

A broadcast channel is essentially a one-to-many messaging tool. It allows page administrators to send messages to a large group of followers at once. Followers can join the broadcast channel to gain access to exclusive content such as polls, behind-the-scenes photos or videos, and voice notes for a more authentic experience.

To create a broadcast channel, Facebook Page administrators can start one directly from their page if they are in a market where the feature is currently available. If not, they can join a waitlist. When the first message is sent in a broadcast channel, all followers of the page will receive a notification and be prompted to join the channel. Only the page administrator can send messages, but followers can react and vote in polls.

It’s important to note that broadcast channels are public and discoverable chat experiences, even though they can be accessed through Facebook Messenger where normally conversations are limited to friends. This allows for a broader reach and interaction with a larger audience.

Overall, broadcast channels offer a new way for Facebook Page administrators to engage with their followers and provide exclusive content. It will be interesting to see how this feature is utilized and whether it becomes as popular as similar features on other platforms.

Definitions:

– Broadcast channel: A one-to-many messaging tool that allows page administrators to send messages to a large group of followers at once.

– Page administrator: The person who manages and oversees a Facebook Page.

– Public figure: An individual who is well-known and has a substantial following, often in the realms of entertainment, politics, or sports.

– Celebrities: Well-known public figures, often in the entertainment industry.

– Online creators: Individuals who produce and share content online, such as influencers, bloggers, and YouTubers.

Source: Original article