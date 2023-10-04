Generative AI Tools Coming to Meta’s Ads Manager

Meta has announced the rollout of three AI-powered tools within its AI Sandbox for implementation in ad campaigns through its Ads Manager. The tools, which will gradually become available to more advertisers next year, were initially tested a small group of advertisers and media buyers, including Publicis.

The first tool, text variation, generates multiple versions of ad copy to target different audiences. The second tool, background generation, automatically creates multiple background images for different products within creative based on text inputs. The third tool, image cropping, adjusts the aspect ratio of creative assets to suit various surfaces, such as Reels ads or feed stories.

The AI models are trained using a combination of ad data from Meta’s platforms, licensed data from partners and vendors, and publicly available data sources. However, Meta has not disclosed any additional features currently being tested.

Executives at Meta emphasized the time-saving benefits of generative AI, as it frees up creative and media teams to focus on higher-level tasks, such as strategy, instead of repetitive tasks like creating multiple versions of the same content. Advertisers who tested the tools estimate that generative AI can save them five or more hours per week.

Meta believes that AI can unleash the potential of marketers, allowing them to focus on driving their businesses forward rather than wasting time on tedious tasks. The company aims to empower marketers, advertisers, and agencies to perform at the top of their game with the help of AI.

