Meta Discontinues Smartphone Notifications Feature for Quest VR Headset

Meta has announced that it will be discontinuing the feature that allows users to see smartphone notifications while using the Quest VR headset. The decision was revealed in the patch notes for the Quest’s v60 update, without providing any specific reasons for the removal.

Losing the ability to see notifications from iOS and Android devices while immersed in the virtual world is a significant drawback. Users will now have to interrupt their VR experience to check their smartphones, either raising the headset or using the passthrough feature.

Although the Quest 3 offers a full-color passthrough, which enables users to view their phone screens for basic tasks like checking notifications, the experience is far from ideal on the Quest Pro model. According to reports, reading phone screens on the Quest Pro is virtually impossible. The Quest 2, on the other hand, provides a grainy black-and-white passthrough that is highly inconvenient for smartphone usage.

While the removal of this useful feature is disappointing, the v60 update brings some positive additions. One notable addition is the new layout utility app, which allows users to measure, align, and visualize real-world objects within their physical space. Additionally, Quest profiles will display information about shared experiences and connections when visiting someone’s profile, with the option to keep this information private.

Furthermore, the Quest Pro’s CPU and GPU will receive higher clock speeds specifically when using mixed reality applications. Users will also have the option to add a PIN to their cloud backups, ensuring end-to-end encryption.

For a more comprehensive overview of the v60 update, users can visit the Meta Quest blog and review the detailed release notes. The update is currently rolling out and should be available to all users soon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why is Meta discontinuing the smartphone notifications feature for the Quest VR headset?

Meta has not provided specific reasons for discontinuing the feature in the patch notes. However, the decision might be due to technical limitations or a shift in prioritization for new features and improvements.

2. Can smartphone notifications still be accessed with the Quest 3?

Yes, the Quest 3 offers a full-color passthrough feature that allows users to view their smartphone screens, making it possible to access notifications while using the VR headset.

3. Is it possible to view phone screens on the Quest Pro?

According to reports, reading phone screens on the Quest Pro is virtually impossible. The Quest Pro’s passthrough feature does not provide a satisfactory experience for viewing smartphone content.

4. What other features are included in the v60 update?

Aside from discontinuing the smartphone notifications feature, the v60 update introduces a layout utility app for spatial measurements, alignments, and visualization of real-world objects. It also enhances Quest profiles displaying information about shared experiences and connections. Additionally, the update offers higher clock speeds for the Quest Pro’s CPU and GPU when using mixed reality applications and the option to add a PIN for end-to-end encryption of cloud backups.