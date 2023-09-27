The Meta AI Assistant: Coming to WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is entering the AI chatbot market with its own assistant and a lineup of AI characters that will be available on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. The assistant aims to be a general-purpose AI, capable of tasks such as answering questions and assisting with trip planning. It also features a partnership with Microsoft’s Bing for real-time web results, providing users with up-to-date information.

One notable feature of the Meta AI is its ability to generate images using the command “/imagine.” This image generation is free to use and produces high-resolution photos in just a few seconds. The Meta AI assistant is based on a custom-made large language model, leveraging the core principles behind Meta’s Llama 2 model. The development team has refined the assistant’s conversational tone and improved its ability to generate concise answers.

Alongside the assistant, Meta is introducing 28 AI characters across its messaging apps. These characters are based on celebrities like MrBeast and Charli D’Amelio, as well as themed characters like a travel agent. The characters also feature “embodiments,” where their profile image subtly animates based on the conversation, creating a more immersive experience.

Meta has put significant effort into ensuring the AI assistant avoids any problematic use cases. Safeguards have been implemented, and the model has undergone extensive red-teaming to identify potential issues. While the assistant is not currently trained on public user data across Instagram and Facebook, future integrations are planned to make the assistant even more useful.

Meta’s unrivaled distribution through its messaging apps, which have billions of daily users, gives it a competitive edge in the chatbot market. The assistant is seamlessly integrated into the chat context, providing users with immediate access to its features without having to leave the conversation.

Sources: The Information