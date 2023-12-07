Meta Announces Discontinuation of Cross-App Chatting Between Instagram and Messenger

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, recently announced that it will be discontinuing the cross-app chatting feature between Instagram and Messenger. This decision comes three years after the company initially merged the direct-messaging capabilities of the two platforms to provide a unified messaging experience.

According to a support page update, users will no longer be able to engage in cross-app chatting between Instagram and Messenger starting from mid-December 2023. The end of support (EOS) for this feature brings several changes for users who have been utilizing it. Notably, they will be unable to initiate new conversations or calls with Facebook accounts from Instagram. Additionally, ongoing conversations with Facebook accounts will become read-only, restricting the ability to send new messages.

Furthermore, Facebook accounts will no longer have access to users’ Activity Status or the “seen” status in messages. Any existing chats with Facebook accounts will be shifted to the inbox on either Facebook or Messenger, instead of remaining within Instagram.

Although Meta hasn’t provided a specific reason for discontinuing this feature, speculations suggest a potential correlation with Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA has recently come into effect, introducing regulations to promote fair competition and address concerns regarding digital platform dominance. The decision to disconnect cross-app chatting may be a strategic move Meta to comply with the new regulations and maintain a balanced marketplace.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Meta’s decision to discontinue cross-app chatting between Instagram and Messenger showcases the company’s willingness to adapt and make necessary changes to ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks. While this may impact users who have been relying on the feature, Meta remains committed to providing a seamless communication experience across its various platforms.