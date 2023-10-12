Meta Reportedly Pays Top Creators Up to $5 Million to Use Their Likeness as AI Assistants

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has reportedly paid one top creator as much as $5 million over two years for just six hours of work in a studio in order to use their likeness as an AI assistant. This information was revealed The Information. The AI assistants were recently unveiled Mark Zuckerberg during Meta’s Connect event. While Meta already has its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT, it has introduced 28 new AI assistants with different personalities that use celebrities’ images.

For instance, Kendall Jenner’s likeness is used for Billie, who is portrayed as a big sister and gives users advice. The famous football player Tom Brady plays Bru, a chatbot that engages in sports debates. Meta has also enlisted the help of popular creators such as MrBeast, the most-subscribed individual on YouTube, and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

According to The Information, Meta was initially willing to pay more than $1 million to use the stars’ likenesses, but they ended up shelling out even more for big names. The report doesn’t specify which person was paid $5 million, but it primarily focuses on the involvement of creators.

Currently, the AI assistants are only text-based. However, Meta’s announcement video showcased clips of the celebrities speaking as their AI counterparts. In an interview with The Verge, Zuckerberg emphasized the “huge need” for AI versions of celebrities, although he mentioned that this might be more of a future endeavor due to concerns about brand safety. Celebrities would want to ensure that their image isn’t used to make problematic statements.

In addition to the AI assistants, Meta also launched AI stickers. However, this feature has faced criticism as users have been able to generate controversial and inappropriate images, such as a child soldier and a lewd image of Justin Trudeau.

Meta has not yet responded to Insider’s request for comment on the matter.

