Meta Allows Ads Questioning US Election Outcome, Profiting from Misinformation

New York (CNN) — In a controversial move, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced that it will allow political ads on its platforms to question the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election. This decision marks a significant rollback in election-related content moderation and has drawn criticism for enabling the spread of false claims about the legitimacy of past elections.

While Meta’s new policy allows for political advertisements to claim that the 2020 election was rigged, it explicitly prohibits ads that call into question the legitimacy of upcoming or ongoing elections. This change, which was implemented a year ago but largely went unnoticed, reflects a shift in Meta’s approach to tackling election misinformation.

Meta’s broader electoral misinformation policy still prohibits content that may interfere with people’s ability to participate in voting, such as false claims about the timing of an election. The company has faced mounting pressure to combat election misinformation, particularly in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol fueled baseless claims about election fraud.

It is important to note that the 2020 US presidential election was thoroughly investigated and found to be secure. Numerous lawsuits challenging the election results were dismissed at both the state and federal levels, upholding the integrity of the outcome.

Meta’s decision to allow political ads questioning the election outcome aligns with similar shifts other social media platforms. YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter, have also reinstated accounts belonging to former US President Donald Trump. While Meta has clarified that Trump will not be punished for attacking the results of the 2020 election, he will be prohibited from casting doubt on future elections.

Despite this rollback in content moderation, there are still limitations in place. YouTube, for example, no longer removes content featuring false claims of election theft but continues to prohibit misleading content related to voting processes. Meta, on the other hand, recently announced that it will require political advertisers to disclose the use of artificial intelligence in their ads starting next year, as part of efforts to combat “deepfakes” and digitally altered misleading content.

As social media platforms navigate their roles in preserving the integrity of electoral processes, the balance between freedom of expression and preventing the spread of misinformation remains a constant challenge. The decision to allow political ads questioning the election outcome raises important questions about the responsibility of platforms like Meta in curbing the dissemination of false information.

Sources: CNN