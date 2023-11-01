Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscription Options in Europe

Facebook and Instagram, the popular social media platforms owned Meta, have unveiled plans to offer ad-free subscription options for users in Europe, beginning in November. The move is in response to “evolving European regulations” that emphasize privacy rules. By allowing users in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland to choose between ad-supported or ad-free experiences, Meta aims to comply with these regulations while maintaining its core revenue stream of selling personalized ad space to companies.

Users in these regions will have the option to either continue using the apps for free with ads or subscribe to a monthly plan that eliminates ads and prevents their personal information from being utilized in targeted advertising. The subscription cost will vary depending on the platform. On the web, the ad-free subscription will be available for €9.99 per month, while on iOS and Android, the price will be €12.99 per month.

It is important to note that until March 1, 2024, the subscription price will include all linked accounts within a user’s Accounts Center. However, after this date, additional accounts will incur an extra cost of €6 per month on the web and €8 per month on iOS and Android.

Meta’s decision to offer ad-free subscriptions reflects its commitment to respecting European regulations surrounding data privacy. The company has faced criticism in the past for its handling of user data, resulting in significant fines and judicial rulings against its practices. However, Meta continues to emphasize the value of ad-supported internet, providing users with access to personalized products and services regardless of their economic status.

FAQ:

Q: Who can access the ad-free subscription options on Facebook and Instagram?

A: Users in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland will have access to the ad-free subscription options.

Q: How much will the ad-free subscription cost?

A: The cost of the subscription will vary depending on the platform. On the web, it will be €9.99 per month, while on iOS and Android, it will be €12.99 per month.

Q: Will the ad-free subscription include all linked accounts?

A: Until March 1, 2024, the subscription price will cover all linked accounts within a user’s Accounts Center. After this date, additional accounts will require an additional fee.