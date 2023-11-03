Meta Integrates Horizon Worlds into the Quest System: What’s Next?

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, continues its steady integration of Horizon Worlds into its popular Quest system. The company has been actively promoting Horizon Worlds destinations on the Quest’s default ‘Explore’ UI tab, allowing users easy access to these virtual environments with just one click. In fact, the latest Quest v57 update even renamed the Explore tab to ‘Horizon Feed’, emphasizing the prominent feature of Horizon Worlds destinations within the interface.

One of the significant steps towards integration occurred in September when a Horizon Worlds update made the profile UI visually resemble the Quest system profile UI. Users’ names and bios from Quest are now reflected in Horizon, and changes made in either system update both platforms’ profiles. This merging of previously independent profile systems highlights Meta’s commitment to streamlining the user experience.

This week, Meta took integration a step further unifying the separate text chat systems of Horizon Worlds and Quest. Now, when engaging in private chats within Horizon Worlds, users can seamlessly continue their conversations from either the main Quest interface or even through the Meta Quest phone app. This integration ensures that users can stay connected regardless of their location within the platform.

During Meta Connect, the company teased the next radical step in integrating Horizon Worlds into the Quest system: the introduction of a dedicated tab called Worlds within the Quest library UI. This new tab, adorned with the Horizon logo, positions individual Horizon Worlds destinations as first-class citizens within the library, rather than being hidden within the app or randomly promoted in a feed.

The integration of Horizon into the Quest system raises questions about the future of Horizon Home, Quest’s current home environment. It is plausible that Meta may choose to deprecate Horizon Home in favor of having Horizon Worlds as the default home when users exit the passthrough mode. However, such a move may raise concerns about performance and potential anti-competitive behavior from competitors like VRChat and Rec Room.

Despite any potential challenges, Meta’s commitment to Horizon Worlds remains steadfast. The recent expansion of Horizon Worlds to mobile and web platforms, coupled with the establishment of a first-party studio for creating high-quality games, demonstrates that Meta is heavily investing in the development and promotion of Horizon. Whether Quest buyers explicitly desire Horizon or not, Meta continues to push its integration throughout the Quest system, solidifying its position as an essential part of the virtual reality experience.

FAQ

What is Horizon Worlds?

Horizon Worlds is a virtual reality platform developed Meta that allows users to create and explore their own virtual environments, interact with others, and participate in various activities.

What is the Quest system?

The Quest system is a virtual reality headset developed Meta. It provides an immersive gaming and entertainment experience, allowing users to enjoy a wide range of virtual reality content.

How does the integration of Horizon Worlds into the Quest system benefit users?

By integrating Horizon Worlds into the Quest system, Meta aims to provide a seamless and unified user experience. Users can easily access Horizon Worlds destinations, communicate with others through text chat, and have their profiles synchronized across both platforms. This integration eliminates the need to switch between separate systems and enhances the overall virtual reality experience.

What challenges might Meta face in merging Horizon Worlds with the Quest system?

One of the potential challenges is the deprecation of Horizon Home, which may raise concerns about performance and antitrust behavior from competitors. Ensuring a smooth integration without compromising performance and facing legal implications will be crucial for Meta.

