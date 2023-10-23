Meta’s Themed Icons Finally Available for Android Apps: Aesthetic Personalization for Users

After years of waiting, Android users can finally rejoice as Meta has introduced themed icons for its popular apps like Instagram and Facebook. This update, currently available for the Alpha and Beta versions of the apps, has been met with excitement those who value aesthetic customization. The move not only enhances the appearance of the device but also signifies a shift in Meta’s approach towards Android features.

Previously, Android users had to settle for mismatched icons on their home screens, while popular apps embraced the themed icon trend. However, with Meta’s recent update, users can now personalize their Android devices’ interface matching the icons with the dominant wallpaper colors, creating a sleek and unified look.

This development also hints at Meta’s broader commitment to improving Android features. The company’s recent experiments, such as the tablet-optimized layout of Instagram, demonstrate their efforts to deliver a seamless experience across different devices. Users of devices like the Google Pixel Fold with Android 14 QPR1 Beta can now enjoy Instagram’s fresh layout, designed specifically for larger screens.

While this may seem like a minor change to some, it holds immense significance within the Android community. No longer will users have to hide Facebook and Instagram icons in folders or place them on secondary screens. Meta’s support for themed icons brings the long-awaited harmony to Android users’ home screens.

The question now is when this feature will be available in the stable versions of the apps. It is hopeful that it will coincide with upcoming Android updates, making the year-end even more special for Android aficionados. The Android community eagerly awaits the wider availability of Meta’s themed icons and expresses gratitude to Meta for finally meeting their desires.

