Facebook and Instagram Business Accounts Can Now Purchase Verification

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced that businesses on its platforms will soon have the option to purchase a blue verification badge. This move comes after the introduction of Meta Verified for individual creators earlier this year. The expansion was announced Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a recent event.

Previously, Meta Verified was available to individual creators for a monthly fee of $12, providing them with a blue checkmark and access to exclusive features such as priority customer support and protection against impersonation. Businesses will now have the option to pay $22 a month for verification on either Facebook or Instagram, or $35 for both platforms. The pricing for businesses is higher than that for creators, which ranges from $12 to $15 per month.

Verified businesses on Meta platforms will receive similar perks to creators, including enhanced account security features and troubleshooting support. They will also enjoy increased visibility in search results on Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, businesses on WhatsApp will have the ability to create a discoverable landing page and enable multiple employees to chat with and respond to customers.

Meta’s decision to introduce paid verification follows a similar move X, formerly Twitter, where users were able to purchase a blue checkmark as part of a paid subscription. However, this led to widespread abuse as users began impersonating brands and famous individuals. In response, X introduced a verification process that involves users providing a government ID.

Meta’s verification process for businesses will require them to meet certain activity and security requirements. The person applying for verification must also demonstrate their connection to the business.

