Facebook and Instagram End Cross-Platform Communication

In a surprising turn of events, the social media giant Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has reversed its decision to allow users of Facebook and Instagram to chat with each other. The company had merged the direct messaging programs of the two platforms last year as part of its plan to integrate Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. However, starting in mid-December, this cross-app communication will no longer be available.

This means that users of Instagram and Facebook will no longer be able to initiate new conversations or calls with each other through the Messenger apps. Existing cross-platform chats will become read-only, preventing users from sending or receiving any additional messages. Additionally, the active status of Instagram users will no longer be visible to Facebook users, and vice versa.

This decision Meta comes amidst increasing regulatory scrutiny. The European Commission has threatened to classify Messenger as a “core platform service” under its Digital Markets Act, which would require Meta to make Messenger nonoperable with other messaging services. Facebook is pushing back against this, arguing that Messenger is an integral part of the Facebook app, despite its separate existence as a standalone app.

In recent months, Meta has made several changes to its messaging services. The company discontinued Messenger Lite, a slimmed-down version of the messaging app for Android devices, which had amassed 760 million downloads worldwide. Meta also removed SMS support from Messenger. Furthermore, the company introduced enhanced parental controls for teenagers on the platform, allowing parents to monitor their privacy and safety settings, view their contact lists, and receive updates on messaging activities.

As the landscape of social media continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how these changes will impact users and the overall user experience on Facebook and Instagram.