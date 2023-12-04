Meta Ends Cross-Messaging Feature on Instagram, Potentially to Avoid EU Regulatory Consequences

Meta, the parent company of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, recently announced that it will be discontinuing a feature that enables users to chat with their Facebook friends on Instagram. Introduced in 2020, the cross-platform integration will be disconnected starting mid-December 2023. Although Meta did not provide a specific reason for this decision, speculations suggest that the move could be an attempt to avoid potential regulatory consequences in the European Union (EU).

The optional integration, which was announced in 2019 and launched a year later, allowed users to seamlessly communicate between Facebook and Instagram. With this feature, users could initiate chats and calls with their Facebook friends directly from the Instagram platform. However, once mid-December arrives, starting new conversations or calls with Facebook friends on Instagram will no longer be possible. Existing conversations with Facebook accounts will also become read-only, and Facebook accounts will lose the ability to see the user’s activity status or view read receipts. Additionally, any ongoing chats with Facebook accounts will not be transferred to the user’s inbox on either platform.

The potential motivation behind Meta’s decision could be the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which was passed in 2022. This regulatory act aims to prevent platform holders from gaining monopoly power. If a company surpasses a certain revenue threshold and is deemed excessively dominant the European Commission, it may face penalties of up to 10% of its global turnover from the previous year. Considering the weight of this enforcement, Meta might have anticipated the risk associated with the cross-messaging feature and chose to discontinue it to avoid potential penalties.

While the exact reasons behind Meta’s move remain undisclosed, it could be seen as a strategic decision to navigate the regulatory landscape and ensure compliance with the EU’s Digital Markets Act. By removing the cross-messaging feature, Meta aims to align with the evolving regulations and maintain a healthy relationship with EU authorities.

FAQ

Why is Meta removing the cross-messaging feature on Instagram?

Meta has not provided a specific reason for discontinuing the feature. However, it is speculated that the move may be aimed at avoiding potential regulatory consequences in the European Union.

When will the cross-messaging feature be disconnected?

The feature will be disconnected starting mid-December 2023.

What will happen to existing conversations with Facebook friends on Instagram?

Existing conversations with Facebook accounts on Instagram will become read-only. Users will no longer be able to initiate new chats or calls with their Facebook friends from Instagram.

Will Facebook accounts still be able to see my activity status or view read receipts?

No, Facebook accounts will no longer have access to your activity status or the ability to view read receipts on Instagram.

What motivated Meta to discontinue the feature?

Speculations suggest that Meta’s decision could be influenced the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which imposes penalties on companies deemed excessively dominant. By discontinuing the cross-messaging feature, Meta might be mitigating the risk of regulatory consequences.