Meta to Discontinue Cross-Platform Chat Feature on Instagram

Meta has announced that it will be removing the feature that allows users to chat with their Facebook friends on Instagram. The cross-platform integration, which was introduced in 2020, will be disconnected starting mid-December. While the company did not provide a specific reason for this decision, it is speculated that Meta is seeking to avoid potential regulatory consequences in the European Union (EU).

The optional integration was launched in 2019 and became available to users a year later, blurring the boundaries between two of Meta’s most popular services. This allowed users to communicate with Facebook friends directly through Instagram, similar to how Gmail users can interact with Yahoo accounts using a shared protocol.

Once the mid-December deadline arrives, users will no longer be able to initiate new chats or calls with their Facebook friends from the Instagram platform. Existing conversations with Facebook accounts on Instagram will become read-only. Furthermore, Facebook accounts will lose access to users’ activity status and read receipts. Any ongoing chats with Facebook accounts will not be transferred to the users’ inboxes on either platform.

The EU introduced the Digital Markets Act in 2022 as a means to prevent platform holders from attaining monopolistic power. Companies that surpass a certain revenue threshold and are considered overly dominant the European Commission can be subjected to penalties up to 10 percent of their total global turnover from the previous year. It is possible that Meta, recognizing the potential risks, decided to discontinue the cross-platform messaging feature to avoid these regulatory consequences.

While the discontinuation of the chat feature may disappoint some users who found convenience in communicating across platforms, Meta’s decision aligns with its efforts to comply with regulatory frameworks and maintain a fair competitive landscape.