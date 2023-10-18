Meta Introduces “Broadcast Channels” Feature to Facebook and Messenger

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is expanding its “broadcast channels” feature to Facebook and Messenger. Initially rolled out on Instagram and WhatsApp earlier this year, the feature allows creators and public figures to share one-to-many messages directly with their followers.

Broadcast channels support various forms of content, including text, images, polls, and reactions. While only the channel creator can send messages, viewers can interact reacting to messages and participating in polls. This feature provides an opportunity for creators to engage more directly with their audience.

The option to create broadcast channels on Pages is currently being tested and will be available in the coming weeks. Page managers can start a channel directly from their Page if the feature is already accessible to them, or they can join a waitlist if it’s not yet available. Once a broadcast channel is created and the first message is shared, followers will receive a one-time prompt to join.

Users can join broadcast channels from a Page’s profile on Facebook and will subsequently receive notifications for new messages. However, it’s possible to mute these notifications while remaining subscribed to the channel. The full list of broadcast channels an individual is part of can be viewed in their chat list.

The expansion of broadcast channels to Facebook and Messenger provides creators and public figures with another way to update their followers within the Meta ecosystem. Previously, creators would often use stories or posts to share news and updates, but now they have a more direct means of engaging with their fan base.

While some users may appreciate the addition of this feature across Meta’s platforms, others may view it as a loss of uniqueness for each app. Commenting on Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook post about the expansion, one user expressed nostalgia for the individuality of each app. Nonetheless, the introduction of broadcast channels offers a convenient option for creators to connect with their followers efficiently.

Sources:

– [Source article]()