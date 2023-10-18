Meta to Bring Broadcast Channels Feature to Facebook and Messenger

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is expanding its broadcast channels feature to Facebook and Messenger. The feature, which was previously rolled out to Instagram and WhatsApp, allows creators and public figures to engage with their followers through one-to-many messages. It supports various forms of content such as text, images, polls, and reactions.

With broadcast channels, only the creator of the channel can send messages, but viewers have the ability to react to messages and participate in polls. This feature provides a direct and interactive way for creators to share updates and behind-the-scenes moments with their followers. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives have been using broadcast channels to communicate news about feature and product releases.

Currently, Meta is testing the capability for Facebook Pages to create broadcast channels, with plans to make it available in the coming weeks. Page managers can start a channel directly from their Page if the option is available, or join the waitlist if it’s not yet accessible to them. Once a broadcast channel is created and the first message is shared, followers will receive a one-time prompt to join. Users can join broadcast channels directly from a Page’s profile on Facebook and will receive notifications whenever a new message is posted.

Several broadcast channels are already live on Facebook and Messenger, including Netflix, WWE, League of Legends, and the International Cricket Committee. This feature offers creators and public figures a more direct way to connect with their followers across Meta’s family of apps.

While some users may welcome the convenience of having the same feature available on multiple platforms, others have expressed concerns about the loss of uniqueness among Meta’s apps. It remains to be seen how this expansion of broadcast channels will be received the user base.

Sources:

– Meta brings broadcast channels feature to Facebook and Messenger – https://techcrunch.com/2022/08/08/meta-brings-broadcast-channels-to-facebook-and-messenger/

– Meta announces broadcast channels for Facebook and Messenger – https://www.engadget.com/meta-facebook-messenger-broadcast-channels-112006015.html