Indian Gen Z Users Set to Influence Global Trends on Instagram

Instagram’s Indian user base, comprised mostly of Gen Z individuals born between 1996 and 2010, is expected to drive global trends on the platform, according to tech giant Meta. With nearly 230 million daily active users from India, the country is Instagram’s largest market. Meta’s Instagram is banking on the upbeat and entrepreneurial spirit of Indian Gen Z users, as they explore new interests and trends across various domains. The company believes that this demographic will drive conversations around careers, sports, gaming, and fashion.

The trend of self-improvement seems to resonate strongly with Indian Gen Z users, with 43% of respondents expressing hope that 2024 will mark a stage in their personal growth and development. Unlike other countries, Indian Gen Z social media users have a strong belief in the value of starting and running their own businesses as a means of earning a living.

In addition to career aspirations, Indian Gen Z users are also setting trends in social media beyond their professional choices. The relatability factor is key in driving the sentiment of being part of a “fandom.” According to Meta, Indian Gen Z has the highest percentage of sports superfans, particularly in cricket and football, with discussions centered around national teams, clubs, and franchises. The Indian Cricket Team, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Chennai Super Kings are expected to remain popular in 2024.

Other areas of interest for Indian Gen Z users on Instagram include celebrities and creators in the music industry such as BTS, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, and Anirudh. Gaming enthusiasts are also actively engaged on the platform, with Minecraft, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Roblox capturing their attention.

Looking ahead to 2024, Indian Gen Z Instagram users show a dislike for “bad taste in memes” and a strong interest in do-it-yourself (DIY) fashion and new food experiences. These insights are based on a survey of around 5,000 respondents conducted trend forecasting firm WGSN and Instagram in the US, UK, Brazil, India, and South Korea.

As Instagram’s largest user base, Indian Gen Z users are poised to shape global trends on the platform, creating conversations and driving engagement in various areas of interest.