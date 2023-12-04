Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced that it will no longer support cross-app chats between the two platforms. In a recent notice, Meta stated that starting in mid-December, users will no longer be able to chat with Facebook accounts on Instagram. Existing chats between the two services will become read-only, and voice or video calls will no longer be possible. Additionally, a user’s activity status will no longer be visible.

The move to discontinue cross-app chats is speculated to be related to compliance with Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA requires large companies to offer interoperability between messaging platforms. As Meta has been designated as a “gatekeeper” company under the DMA, it may be taking steps to ensure compliance with the regulations.

While the decision to unlink Instagram and Messenger may be driven regulatory considerations, it remains unclear whether this move will lead to better interoperability between apps or indicate a decreased focus on Messenger Meta.

Earlier this year, Meta tested the integration of Messenger within the Facebook app. This move was seen as a shift in focus for the company, with an emphasis on artificial intelligence, messaging, creators, and monetization.

Meta’s portfolio also includes the app Threads, which serves as an alternative to Twitter. However, Threads does not have a messaging component and instead relies on existing integration with Instagram.

As Meta discontinues cross-app chats between Instagram and Facebook Messenger, users will need to adapt to using each platform independently for messaging and communication purposes.