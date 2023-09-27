Meta Connect 2023: AI Takes Center Stage with New Features

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, made waves at the Meta Connect 2023 event with the announcement of the highly anticipated Meta Quest 3. However, artificial intelligence (AI) also played a significant role in the event. Meta showcased a range of new AI features that will be integrated into its apps and services in the coming months.

AI Stickers with Llama 2 and Emu

Meta unveiled its AI stickers, powered its large language model Llama 2 and the new image generation model Emu. These stickers use AI to generate multiple designs based on text prompts submitted users. The stickers will be available in WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories, and will be rolled out to select English-language users in the next month.

AI Image Editing with Restyle and Backdrop

Meta also introduced two new AI image editing features for Instagram: Restyle and Backdrop. Restyle allows users to apply effects to their images, such as making them look like watercolor paintings or creating collages from magazines and newspapers. Backdrop, on the other hand, replaces the background of an image with a new one based on the user’s request, offering options like the Northern Lights or puppies.

Meta AI Assistant

Meta now has its own AI assistant, powered Llama 2. Similar to other AI chatbots, Meta AI can generate answers and perform actions in response to user queries. It can also access the internet through a partnership with Bing and generate images. The integration of Meta AI will be seen in WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, as well as on Meta smart glasses and the Quest 3.

AI Celebrity Chatbots

Alongside Meta AI, users can interact with 28 different AI chatbots on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Meta has even partnered with various celebrities to create AI characters with recognizable faces. Users can engage with these celebrity chatbots through text and video feeds, with voice integration planned for the future.

AI Studio for Developers, Businesses, and Creators

Meta aims to expand its AI studio, which allows the creation of Meta-based AIs, to developers, businesses, and creators. This move will provide accessibility for third-party AI development, allowing developers to create AI products for users. Additionally, businesses and creators can create AI representatives for their own brands and personalities. In the near future, Meta will offer a sandbox for everyone to explore their AI creation skills.

Sources: Meta Connect 2023 event