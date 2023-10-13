Analyst Maintains Buy Rating on Meta Platforms Inc as Ad Revenue Growth Outpaces Consensus

Analyst James Lee from Mizuho has maintained a Buy rating on Meta Platforms Inc (META) with a price target of $400. Lee’s positive outlook is based on agency checks that indicate ad revenue growth is tracking ahead of consensus. He also expects further operating leverage from increased efficiency.

According to tracking data, there is a 10% quarter-over-quarter growth for average customer spending in the third quarter of 2023. This growth is favorable compared to the consensus revenue growth of 5% for Meta. Lee highlights that this growth is on track with pre-COVID levels, considering improved monetization and share gains from TikTok.

Lee estimates an exit rate of 20%+ revenue growth, which leads him to view the conservative consensus FY24E growth of 13% as an opportunity. He sees positive leading indicators from improved pricing. While investors may be concerned about FY24 operating expense guidance reaching a 20% year-over-year growth, Lee believes the probability is low. This is due to Metaverse’s narrow product roadmap and expected minimal acceleration in headcount.

Despite positive investor sentiment and expectations, Lee finds the risk/reward heading into the print compelling. He also highlights the attractive valuation level of 9x FY25E EV/EBITDA. As a result, META remains Lee’s top pick in his coverage universe.

Lee projects 3Q revenue for META to be $33.36 billion compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 billion.

Sources:

– Mizuho analyst James Lee

– Meta Platforms Inc

No URLs provided