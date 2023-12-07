New Mexico Attorney General Takes on Tech Giant, Demanding Stronger Child Protection Measures

In a remarkable move, the New Mexico attorney general is launching a legal battle against tech firm Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over their alleged failure to protect children from sexual exploitation on their apps. Attorney General Raul Torrez accuses the company of misleading policymakers and parents about the safety of their platforms for children and claims that they have designed these platforms to enable the sexual exploitation of minors.

To support his case, Torrez’s office created decoy accounts of children aged 14 and below, and horrifyingly, their undercover specialists received sexually explicit images and solicitations from predators. This evidence, according to Torrez, is a clear indication that current efforts to protect children from online sexual abuse and human trafficking are inadequate.

Torrez is not alone in this fight. Kimberly Wahpepah, a human trafficking survivor and mother, shared her own experience and expressed the need for greater awareness of this issue. “I think this needs to be more spoken about because that’s where you realize like, ‘Hey, you’re not the only one that’s been through that too,'” Wahpepah emphasized.

While Meta executives claim to be working on addressing these issues, Torrez argues that their efforts fall short. He is calling on the company to revamp their safety measures and prioritize reviewing user accounts to ensure the protection of children. In his view, their current actions are simply “not good enough” and they must do much more to safeguard children from harm.

Torrez’s lawsuit sends a powerful message to tech giants that they have a responsibility to protect vulnerable users, particularly children. The outcome of this legal battle could set a precedent for the industry, forcing other companies to take stronger measures against child exploitation and trafficking on their platforms.