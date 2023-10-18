Meta Platforms Inc. to Face Securities Fraud Claims in Data-Harvesting Scandal

In a recent ruling, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has determined that Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly known as Facebook Inc.) must face securities fraud claims brought investors. The claims are related to the high-profile data-harvesting scandals involving Cambridge Analytica and other applications.

Back in 2018, investors filed a lawsuit against Facebook, alleging that the company, along with its executives, made statements assuring users that they had full control over their data on the platform and that no third party would access their data without consent. However, the investors argued that these statements were misleading and did not accurately reflect the reality of the situation.

The Ninth Circuit’s decision overturns the lower court’s ruling, reviving the lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. While the majority opinion was delivered Judge M. Margaret McKeown, there was a partial dissent from Judge Patrick.

This ruling is significant as it brings attention to the accountability of tech giants and their handling of user data. The Cambridge Analytica scandal, in particular, raised concerns about privacy breaches and the potential exploitation of personal information for political purposes.

With this lawsuit now back in motion, Meta Platforms Inc. will have to defend itself against the securities fraud claims brought investors. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for how tech companies approach data protection and user privacy moving forward.

Definitions:

– Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook Inc.): A multinational technology conglomerate that operates various social media platforms.

– Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals: One of the thirteen United States courts of appeals, covering the western states.

– Cambridge Analytica: A now-defunct political consulting firm that was involved in a data-harvesting scandal.

