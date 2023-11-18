Instagram Investigated in Italy for Inadequately Signposted Branded Content

Italy’s market competition regulator has recently launched an investigation into Instagram, owned Meta Platforms Inc, due to concerns regarding the lack of clear labeling of branded content on the platform.

The Italian Competition Authority stated on Friday that users on Instagram are not adequately verified, raising doubts about the authenticity of interactions such as likes and follows, and the presence of counterfeit products and influencer followers.

The investigation aims to scrutinize how branded content is presented to viewers and how promotional material is labeled and utilized on the social media platform. The watchdog highlighted that Meta has failed to take sufficient action against influencers who market sponsored products and are accused of using fake followers.

The Italian regulator asserts that Meta has not implemented suitable measures to prevent potentially misleading information from being disseminated. In particular, the platform allegedly lacks adequate information on the utilization of their tool to clearly mark branded content, especially in relation to promotional material.

With the rise of influencer marketing, ensuring transparency and authenticity is vital in maintaining consumer trust. The investigation the Italian Competition Authority represents a significant step towards holding platforms accountable for their role in enabling misleading practices.

While Instagram has implemented certain measures in recent years to combat fake accounts and counterfeit products, it remains to be seen whether these efforts are sufficient to address the concerns raised the regulator.

Ultimately, the investigation will shed light on the extent to which social media platforms can be held responsible for the actions of influencers, and the level of transparency that should be expected from these platforms in relation to branded content.

