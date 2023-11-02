Meta Introduces Subscription Service for European Users

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is unveiling a new subscription service for its European users as a response to stricter data protection regulations imposed the European Union. Beginning in November 2023, European users now have the option to avail of an ad-free experience on both platforms, along with exclusive content, subscribing to Meta’s monthly service.

The subscription prices are set at €9.99 ($10.60) per month for web access and €12.99 ($13.79) for mobile app usage. Initially, the subscription will cover all linked accounts, allowing users to enjoy an ad-free experience on multiple platforms. However, from March 2024, additional accounts will incur a monthly fee of €6 ($6.37) for web and €8 ($8.49) for mobile access.

The introduction of this subscription service aligns with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Under the GDPR, Meta is required to obtain explicit user consent for the processing of personalized ad data. This regulation was reinforced the EU’s Court of Justice, which ruled that Meta had violated GDPR guidelines transferring user data from Europe to the US without adequate protective measures. To comply with these regulations, Meta ceased using user data for personalized ads in Europe, unless expressly approved users themselves.

Despite the subscription service, Meta will still offer ad-supported versions of Facebook and Instagram in Europe. Users now have the option to opt-in to personalized ads, allowing them to receive targeted content based on their preferences. However, users who choose not to opt-in will see generic, non-targeted ads instead. Furthermore, users can modify their account settings at any time to influence the ads they receive and the data used for personalized targeting.

The subscription service will be accessible to European users through their Facebook or Instagram accounts, as well as via a dedicated website. Meta plans to closely monitor user feedback and performance to assess the service’s effectiveness and may consider expanding the subscription model to other regions in the future.

FAQ

1. What is Meta’s subscription service for European users?

Meta’s subscription service is a paid offering that provides an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram for users in Europe. Additionally, subscribers gain access to exclusive content.

2. How much does the subscription cost?

The monthly subscription fee for web access is €9.99 ($10.60), while mobile app access is priced at €12.99 ($13.79).

3. Why is Meta introducing a subscription service?

Meta is introducing the subscription service as a response to stricter data protection regulations imposed the European Union. The service allows Meta to comply with these regulations and offer users an ad-free experience.

4. Can users still use Facebook and Instagram for free in Europe?

Yes, Meta will continue to offer ad-supported versions of Facebook and Instagram in Europe. Users can still access and use the platforms without subscribing to the service.

5. How can users opt-in to personalized ads?

Users can adjust their account settings to opt-in for personalized ads. By doing so, they will receive targeted content tailored to their preferences. Users who choose not to opt-in will see generic, non-targeted ads instead.