Meta Introduces Major AI Updates to Compete with OpenAI

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) has announced significant AI updates across its applications, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, in a move to compete with OpenAI and its ChatGPT. The company aims to enhance user experiences and offer state-of-the-art AI features.

One of the key updates is the introduction of AI stickers. By leveraging Llama 2 underlying technology and Meta’s foundational Emu model, users can now effortlessly generate customized stickers for their chats and stories on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. These stickers can be created within seconds, turning text prompts into multiple unique and high-quality stickers.

Instagram users will also benefit from two new features: restyling and backdrop. The restyle feature allows users to reimagine their images applying various visual styles described the user. Meanwhile, the backdrop feature enables users to change the scene or background of an image, adding more creativity and personalization to their posts.

Moreover, Meta has launched its own AI chatbot, an advanced conversational assistant powered a custom model that integrates technology from Llama 2 and Meta’s partnership with Microsoft Bing. This AI assistant provides real-time data and generates photorealistic images from text prompts, making it useful for planning trips, answering general-knowledge questions, and searching the web.

To make conversations even more engaging, Meta has introduced a cast of 28 bot characters featuring video reactions from popular celebrities. These bot celebrities, such as Kendall Jenner and Tom Brady, will be limited to specific topics they are designed to talk about, adding a unique and interactive element to conversations.

Meta also unveiled an AI studio platform that supports the creation of Meta AIs. Initially available only to people within Meta, the platform will eventually be accessible to both coders and non-coders outside the company. Additionally, in 2024, Meta plans to launch a sandbox that will allow anyone to experiment with creating their own AI.

These updates mark Meta’s efforts to compete with OpenAI and its ChatGPT, showcasing Meta’s commitment to delivering innovative AI experiences to its users. The company acknowledges the challenges associated with these new AI features and has implemented safeguards to ensure a safe and responsible rollout.

