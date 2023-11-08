Meta Platforms Inc. Implements New Rules for Disclosure of AI-Generated Ads

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has recently announced a new policy that will require organizations to disclose if they use Facebook and Instagram to distribute ads that have been created with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI). This new disclosure requirement, which will be effective from next year, specifically applies to social issue, election, and political ads that feature photorealistic images, videos, or realistic sounding audio.

Organizations will be obligated to add disclosures to their ads if they depict a real person saying or doing something they did not actually say or do. Additionally, any content that showcases a “realistic-looking person that does not exist” will also require disclosure. The same applies to ads portraying a realistic-looking event that did not occur or containing inauthentic footage of a real event.

However, Meta’s new rule does not encompass all AI-generated content. Marketers will not be required to disclose if their ads contain content that is “digitally created or altered in ways that are inconsequential or immaterial to the claim, assertion, or issue raised in the ad.” An example of this would be resizing an image using an AI tool, which would not necessitate the addition of a disclosure.

Meta emphasized that it will add information to the ad when an advertiser discloses in the advertising flow that the content has been digitally created or altered. Failure to comply with the disclosure requirement may result in rejection of the ad, and repeated failures to disclose may lead to penalties against the advertiser.

This new policy from Meta Platforms Inc. follows its recent introduction of more stringent terms of use for its AI advertising tools. These terms prohibit the use of the tools for creating ads related to housing, employment, credit, social issues, elections, politics, health pharmaceuticals, and financial services.

Meta’s competitor, Google LLC, has also taken steps to address the risks associated with AI-generated content. In September, Google implemented a rule stipulating that political advertisers must disclose the use of synthetic content that presents people or events in an inauthentic manner. Google’s policy specifically requires the prominent display of such disclosures to users.

By imposing the requirement for disclosure of AI usage in political ads, both Meta and Google aim to foster a more trustworthy and transparent media landscape. Eduardo Azanza, the CEO of user authentication provider Veridas Digital Authentication Solutions SL, commends this move, stating that it is a step forward in establishing trust and transparency in the industry.

