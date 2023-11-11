Meta Introduces Subscription Plan for Facebook and Instagram, Offering Ad-Free Experience

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has launched a new subscription plan in Croatia, allowing users to enjoy an ad-free experience on these popular social media platforms. Starting at a monthly price of 12.99 euros, users who opt for the subscription will no longer be bothered personalized advertisements while using Facebook and Instagram.

To inform users about the new offering, Meta has been sending notifications to Facebook and Instagram users in Croatia. The notification informs users of their two options: either continue using Meta company products for free and allowing their information to be used for personalized ads or subscribe to the ad-free experience paying the monthly fee.

The introduction of this subscription plan comes as a response to changing regional laws, giving users more control over their online experience. By offering a subscription option, Meta aims to provide users with a choice: personalized ads and free usage or a seamless and uninterrupted browsing experience without advertisements.

If users decide to subscribe, they will need to pay the monthly fee of 12.99 euros to enjoy an ad-free experience on both Facebook and Instagram. However, users have the flexibility to customize their experience further. For example, if someone only wishes to remove ads from their Facebook feed, they can opt for a lower-priced plan of 9.99 euros per month.

Meta has made the transition to the subscription model easy for users. At any time, users can modify their choice and switch between the ad-supported version or the subscription-based plan. This gives users the freedom to remain flexible with their preferences and adapt to their needs.

With the introduction of this subscription plan, Meta is aligning itself with the evolving privacy landscape and offering users a choice to curate their social media experience. By prioritizing user preferences, Meta aims to enhance user satisfaction and create a more personalized and tailored social networking environment.

