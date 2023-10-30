Meta Platforms Offers Subscription Plans in Europe to Comply with EU Regulations

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recently announced the introduction of subscription plans in Europe. The move comes as a response to European Union (EU) regulations, which pose challenges to the company’s ability to personalize ads without users’ consent and impact its primary source of revenue.

To align with EU regulations, Meta Platforms will provide users in Europe with the option to choose between a free, ad-supported plan and an ad-free paid subscription. The introduction of these subscription plans aims to ensure compliance while minimizing the impact on the company’s core ad business.

Web users in Europe will be able to access the subscription plan for a monthly fee of 9.99 euros ($10.58), whereas iOS and Android users will have to pay 12.99 euros per month. By offering an ad-free experience for those who prefer it, Meta Platforms aims to strike a balance between adhering to the regulatory requirements and meeting the preferences of its user base.

This strategic decision Meta Platforms follows a recent 390 million euro fine imposed Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner. The settlement emphasized that the company could not rely on the “contract” approach to deliver ads based on users’ online activities.

As Meta Platforms continues to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape, it seeks to find innovative solutions that prioritize user privacy while maintaining a sustainable ad business model. By offering subscription plans, the company aims to provide a choice that benefits both users and its own operations.

(Source: Devdiscourse)