Meta Offers Paid Subscription to Remove Ads on Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is introducing a subscription-based offering that allows users to eliminate ads from their experience on both platforms. The new service, accessible across the European Union, aims to address concerns raised the EU regarding ad targeting and data collection practices.

With a monthly fee of approximately €9.99 on the web and €12.99 on iOS and Android, users can opt for the paid subscription, which removes ad targeting while ensuring privacy compliance with European data laws. This move Meta aligns with regulations such as the Digital Markets Act and GDPR, providing a clear choice for users between paying to remove ad targeting or using the services for free while consenting to data collection practices.

It is important to note that free access to Facebook and Instagram will still be available, albeit with ads. Meta emphasizes its commitment to complying with evolving European regulations and states that the experience for nonpaying users will remain unchanged. Users can still utilize the existing ad preference tools to personalize their ad experience.

The ad-free subscription is exclusive to users aged 18 and older in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland. Initially, the subscription applies to all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts. However, starting from March 1st, 2024, Meta will introduce an additional fee of €6 on the web or €8 on iOS and Android per linked account. As long as users remain subscribed, their data will not be used for ad targeting.

While Meta emphasizes its dedication to ad-supported platforms, the introduction of the paid subscription demonstrates the demand for an ad-free experience. Many users have expressed concerns about being tracked across the internet and targeted with personalized ads. This new offering allows individuals to escape constant ads in their Instagram feed—albeit at a price.

FAQ:

Q: Will free access to Facebook and Instagram remain available?

A: Yes, Meta will continue to offer free access to its products for users who do not wish to subscribe to the ad-free service.

Q: Can users still personalize their ad preferences without the paid subscription?

A: Yes, existing ad preference tools will remain available for nonpaying users to customize their ad experience.

Q: Will Meta charge extra for linked accounts in the future?

A: Starting from March 1st, 2024, Meta will introduce an additional fee for linked accounts, amounting to €6 on the web or €8 on iOS and Android.