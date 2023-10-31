Facebook & Instagram Unveil Subscription Plans for European Users to Comply with Regulations

In a strategic move to comply with European Union (EU) regulations, Meta Platforms has announced the introduction of subscription plans for Facebook and Instagram users in Europe. These subscription plans will offer an ad-free experience and will be available to users in the EU, European Economic Area, and Switzerland.

To access the ad-free experience, web users will be required to pay 9.99 euros ($10.58) per month, while iOS and Android users will have to pay 12.99 euros per month. This subscription-based offering comes as a response to EU regulations that aim to restrict Meta’s ability to personalize ads for users without their explicit consent, which has been a major source of revenue for the social media giant.

Descriptive sentence: By providing users with the option to choose between the ad-supported free plan and the ad-free paid subscription, Meta is aiming to navigate the regulatory landscape without significantly impacting its advertising business.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, has faced increasing scrutiny and antitrust pressures within the EU. Earlier this year, the company was fined 390 million euros Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner for privacy breaches. This ruling also prohibited Meta from using the “contract” as a legal basis to deliver targeted ads based on users’ online activity.

In response to these challenges, Meta had previously stated its intention to seek users’ consent in the EU before allowing businesses to target them with ads. This approach aligns with the evolving regulatory requirements in the region, demonstrating Meta’s commitment to addressing privacy concerns and complying with EU regulations.

Overall, the introduction of subscription plans for European users offers an alternative for those who prioritize an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram. With this strategic move, Meta aims to strike a balance between user preferences, regulatory compliance, and its ad business.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why is Meta offering subscription plans?

Meta is offering subscription plans to comply with EU regulations regarding personalized ads and user consent. By providing users with an ad-free experience through a paid subscription, Meta can navigate these regulations while still allowing users to access its platforms.

2. How much will the subscription plans cost?

For web users, the subscription plan will cost 9.99 euros ($10.58) per month. iOS and Android users will have to pay 12.99 euros per month.

3. Will the ad-supported free plan still be available?

Yes, users will still have the choice to opt for the ad-supported free plan if they do not wish to subscribe to the ad-free experience. Offering this choice allows Meta to comply with regulatory requirements without significantly impacting its ad business.

4. How is Meta addressing privacy concerns?

Meta intends to seek users’ consent in the EU before allowing businesses to target them with ads. This approach aligns with evolving regulatory requirements and demonstrates Meta’s commitment to privacy and complying with EU regulations.

5. Is Meta facing any additional challenges in the EU?

Yes, Meta has faced increasing scrutiny and antitrust pressures in the EU. Earlier this year, it was fined 390 million euros for privacy breaches Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner. This ruling also prohibited Meta from using certain legal bases to deliver targeted ads based on users’ online activity.