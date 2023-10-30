Meta Platforms Introduces Subscription Plans in Europe to Comply with EU Regulations

Meta Platforms, the parent company of popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has announced that it will be offering users in Europe a new subscription plan to access these platforms without advertisements. This move is in response to the regulations imposed the European Union (EU) to protect user privacy and data rights.

Under the new subscription plans, European web users will be charged 9.99 euros ($10.58) per month, while iOS and Android users will have to pay 12.99 euros every month. By providing users with the choice between an ad-supported free plan and an ad-free paid subscription, Meta aims to comply with the EU regulations without significantly impacting its ad business.

The EU regulations pose a challenge to Meta’s ability to personalize ads for users without their explicit consent, threatening the company’s major revenue source. In order to navigate these regulations effectively, Meta has devised this subscription model that allows users to have greater control over their ad experience.

With the introduction of these subscription plans, Meta hopes to strike a balance between serving personalized ads and safeguarding user privacy. By giving users the option to opt for an ad-free version of the platforms, the company aims to provide a transparent and respectful user experience.

