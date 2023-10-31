Meta Introduces Ad-Free Subscription Plan for Facebook and Instagram Users in Europe

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced the launch of an ad-free subscription option for users in the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland. Starting in November, users will have the choice to subscribe for an ad-free experience on the web for €9.99/month or on iOS and Android devices for €12.99/month.

The introduction of this ad-free plan is in response to evolving European regulations, particularly the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and the Digital Markets Act. By offering a subscription option without ads, Meta aims to comply with these stricter requirements and provide users with greater control over their data privacy.

While the ad-free subscription plan is a new addition, Meta emphasizes that users will still have the option to use Facebook and Instagram for free with ads. The company believes in an ad-supported internet that ensures access to personalized products and services regardless of economic status.

To accommodate multiple accounts, Meta will charge an additional fee starting March 1, 2024. Each additional account will incur a €6/month fee on the web and €8/month fee on iOS and Android. This pricing structure takes into account the cut of in-app purchases taken the Apple and Google Play Stores.

During the subscription period, user information will not be used for targeted advertising, aligning with Meta’s commitment to shifting towards the legal basis of consent under the GDPR.

Meta’s introduction of the ad-free subscription plan follows a trend in the tech industry, with companies like Twitter (now known as X) also adding premium subscription tiers. This move marks the first time that Meta is offering ad-free options on its social media platforms, providing users in Europe with a new way to customize their experience.

FAQ

What is Meta’s new ad-free subscription plan?

Meta has introduced a subscription option that allows Facebook and Instagram users in the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland to enjoy an ad-free experience on the platforms. Users can choose to subscribe for €9.99/month on the web or €12.99/month on iOS or Android devices.

Why is Meta offering an ad-free plan?

Meta is rolling out the ad-free plan to comply with evolving European regulations, such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and the Digital Markets Act. By providing this option, Meta aims to offer users greater control over their data privacy and meet the requirements of these stricter regulations.

Can users still use Facebook and Instagram for free with ads?

Yes, despite the introduction of the ad-free subscription plan, users will still have the choice to use Facebook and Instagram for free with ads. Meta believes in an ad-supported internet that ensures access to personalized products and services for users, regardless of their economic status.

Will there be additional charges for multiple accounts?

Starting from March 1, 2024, Meta will charge an additional fee for each additional Facebook or Instagram account. The fee will be €6/month on the web and €8/month on iOS and Android devices to accommodate multiple linked accounts.

How does Meta’s ad-free plan align with data privacy?

While users are subscribed to the ad-free plan, their information will not be used for targeted advertising. This aligns with Meta’s strategy of shifting towards the legal basis of consent under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) when it comes to using data for advertising purposes.