Meta Introduces 28 New AI Profiles for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

Meta, the world’s most valuable company, has unveiled 28 new artificial intelligence (AI) profiles for users on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. These AI profiles aim to allow users to “dive deeper into your interests” interacting with personalities dedicated to unique interests.

These AI profiles can be found on Meta’s messaging platforms, including Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. To make these profiles more relatable, Meta has partnered with famous personalities who have lent their faces to the AI characters. However, it’s important to note that these faces represent the characters, not the actual individuals.

The media content on these profiles, including posts and image media, is generated AI and managed Meta. These AI-generated posts will be tagged with #ImaginedWithAI text and a watermark on the lower left side of the image.

Some examples of the AI profiles include Charli D’Amelio, Chris Paul, and MrBeast. These AI profiles are currently rolling out in the US, and beta users can interact with them. Meta plans to make them available in other countries in the coming weeks.

Here’s a full list of Meta’s 28 AI profiles:

– Alvin the Alien – greetingsalvin

– Amber – amberthedetective

– Angie – trainwithangie

– Becca – dogloverbecca

– Billie – yoursisbillie

– Bob the Robot – robotakabob

– Brian – hellograndpabrian

– Bru – gameonbru

– Carter- datingwithcarter

– Coco – cocosgotmoves

– Dungeon Master – meethedungeonmaster

– Dylan – craftwithdylan

– Izzy – izzythedreamer

– Jade – jadeonthebeats

– Jane Austen – janeaustenpen

– Leo – levelupwithleo

– Lily – lilysliterarycorner

– Liv – himamaliv

– Lorena – globetrottinglorena

– Luiz – dontmesswithluiz

– Max – cookwithmax

– Perry – golfwithperry

– Sally – goodtimesal

– Scarlett – chatwithScarlett

– Tamika – sailortamika

– Thalia – playwiththalia

– Victor – zerotovictor

– Zach – comedyzach

Meta has plans to add more characters, including Bear Grylls, Chloe Kim, and Josh Richards, in the coming weeks. The company also introduced next-generation smart glasses, AI stickers, image editing with AI, and advanced Meta AI.

It’s worth noting that the AI profiles have information prior to 2023, so users should expect responses up to 2022. Meta plans to expand the search capability to other AI profiles in the coming months.

