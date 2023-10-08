Apple’s Vision Pro Set to Compete with Meta’s Quest 3 in the Mixed-Reality Headset Market

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is set to release its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset early next year, posing a competitive threat to Meta’s Quest 3. Apple is already working on the next generation of its product. The main focus for Apple in developing the new headset is to make it more comfortable to wear, as the earlier iteration of the device caused neck strain during testing. The company aims to achieve this designing a smaller and lighter headset.

On the other hand, Meta’s focus is on reducing the prices of its future virtual reality headsets. The upcoming Quest 3 is expected to launch this month with a starting price of $499, $200 more expensive than its previous version. However, Meta plans to bring the price down to $300, making it more affordable for a broader market. Meta is also planning a cheaper mixed-reality headset for next year, similar in appearance to the Quest 3 but with less expensive components.

Apple believes it has the superior product with features like a higher-resolution passthrough camera, a powerful M2 chip, and sharper VR displays. However, there are concerns about whether the Vision Pro, at its current price point of $3,499, will be a must-have device. Meta, on the other hand, boasts a strong gaming ecosystem with a wide range of titles available for the Quest 3, making it attractive to mainstream shoppers at the $500 price point.

Both Apple and Meta are closely watching each other’s moves. Apple’s entry into the mixed-reality headset market may lead consumers to embrace this technology in a new way, but Meta is prepared to adjust its features based on Apple’s advancements and customer feedback. Meta has even repositioned its strategy to be more like Apple’s, marketing the Quest 3 as a tool for gaming and productivity apps rather than simply a portal to the metaverse.

In conclusion, the upcoming release of Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset poses a competitive threat to Meta’s Quest 3. Both companies are working on improving their products and adjusting their strategies to capture a broader market. Only time will tell how these headsets will be received consumers.

