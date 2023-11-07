Meta Executives Ignored Warnings about Harms to Teens on Instagram, Whistleblower Says

An ex-Facebook engineering director and consultant, Arturo Bejar, testified before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday, alleging that top executives at Meta, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, ignored warnings for years about the harms to teens on its platforms, particularly Instagram. Bejar stated that the company fosters a culture of turning a blind eye to evidence of harm internally while publicly downplaying the issue with carefully crafted metrics.

Bejar’s claims echo those of other former insiders who have accused the tech giant of knowingly disregarding problems that its policies and technology cannot effectively address. He had previously appealed to Zuckerberg and other senior executives about the experiences of teens and other users on Meta’s platforms but received no substantial response.

One of the key issues brought to light Bejar is the prevalence of sexual harassment on Instagram. He mentioned that unwanted sexual advances targeted at his own 14-year-old daughter motivated him to study the issue more closely. Bejar testified that his research found over 25% of 13-to-15-year-olds have reported receiving unwanted sexual advances on Instagram, which he considers unacceptable.

In response to criticisms of its platforms, Meta has introduced around 30 parental controls to manage who their children interact with and how much time they spend on Facebook and Instagram. However, these measures have not appeased lawmakers who are increasingly concerned about the impact of social media on mental health. Meta has become a bipartisan target in Congress, with both Republicans and Democrats blaming the company for contributing to a nationwide mental health crisis.

