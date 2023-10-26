New Article: Big Tech Companies Beat Earnings Expectations, But Some Stocks Fall

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) reported impressive third-quarter results, doubling its profits, but its shares fell 2.5% in extended trading on Wednesday. The social media giant exceeded expectations with revenue of over $34 billion, a 23% increase year-over-year, and net income of $11.6 billion, more than double compared to the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share were $4.39, well above expectations. However, the market seemed less enthusiastic, causing the stock price to drop.

On the other hand, International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) saw its shares rise 1.4% after delivering strong quarterly results. IBM’s software solutions and mainframe business were the driving forces behind its top-line beat. The company reported total revenue of $14.8 billion, a 5% increase from the previous year, surpassing estimates. IBM also posted earnings per share of $2.20, beating the consensus.

Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) experienced a similar trend to Meta Platforms, as the toymaker’s stock tumbled nearly 7% despite a positive earnings report. Mattel’s success in the doll category, fueled the popularity of the Barbie movie, led to adjusted earnings per share of $1.08, surpassing expectations. However, investors seemingly focused on other factors, resulting in the stock’s decline.

Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) had a different outcome, with its stock rising 1.4% after swinging to a profit in the third quarter. The oil field services company reported a net income of $518 million, a significant improvement compared to the previous year’s loss of $17 million.

In other news, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced that Co-President Ted Pick would succeed James Gorman as CEO starting in 2024. This decision comes after the bank’s earlier announcement that Gorman intended to step down within a year. The bank’s choice of Pick, one of its three main division leaders, demonstrates the confidence in his leadership abilities.

While these big tech companies beat earnings expectations in their third-quarter results, it is interesting to observe how market reactions can vary, leading to both stock gains and declines. Investors analyze various factors beyond financial performance, contributing to the complexities of the stock market.

—

