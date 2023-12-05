New Coalition Launches to Advance Open-Source AI Technologies

A new coalition called the AI Alliance has been formed Meta (formerly Facebook) and IBM, with the aim of promoting open-source artificial intelligence technologies. The initiative brings together over fifty organizations, including major tech firms, startups, academic institutions, and nonprofits. Prominent members include Oracle, Dell Technologies, Intel, Harvard, Yale, and the Imperial College London.

According to a joint press release from Meta and IBM, the AI Alliance aims to foster an open community that accelerates responsible innovation in AI while upholding scientific rigor, trust, safety, security, diversity, and economic competitiveness. The coalition plans to support open technologies, enable developers and scientists to understand AI models and tools, and advocate for open innovation with various stakeholders.

Advocates of open-source AI argue that it promotes transparency and advancement. However, critics express concerns that making powerful AI systems available to the public may allow bad actors to exploit them for harmful purposes. Closed-source AI, on the other hand, offers advantages to developers as the software remains private and proprietary.

Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, emphasized the benefits of open AI development, stating that more people can access its advantages, build innovative products, and focus on safety. He expressed optimism about the AI Alliance’s collaboration with partners to advance the field and promote responsible use of AI.

The formation of the AI Alliance reflects the ongoing growth and importance of open-source AI technologies in various sectors. As AI continues to evolve, collaborations between industry players, academic institutions, and nonprofits will be integral to driving innovation and addressing important ethical considerations.