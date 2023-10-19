Threads Embeds Posts into Facebook Feeds: A Sneaky Growth Tactic Meta

In an attempt to boost the faltering growth of Threads, Meta has started embedding Threads’ posts into users’ Facebook feeds. This new development was noticed Thread users who saw a “For You on Threads” carousel in their Facebook feeds. While it’s unclear how this tactic will contribute to Threads’ growth, it does raise awareness of the platform.

Meta introduced a similar carousel feature in Instagram feeds last August, and it has been met with annoyance users ever since. Threads was originally positioned as a Twitter/X replacement after users expressed dissatisfaction with Musk’s influence on Twitter. Meta rushed to launch the platform in July 2022, capitalizing on the discontent surrounding Musk’s control.

However, Threads has struggled to find its place. It has been criticized for being a hollow and apolitical platform. Meta’s Head of Instagram even stated that Threads would not promote news, aligning with Musk’s recent actions on X. Additionally, Threads blocked keywords related to Covid-19, further emphasizing its lack of interest in politics.

The decision to embed Threads’ posts into Facebook feeds seems to be a strategic move Meta to revive interest in the platform. By reaching a wider audience on Facebook, Meta hopes to attract more users to Threads. Whether this tactic will be successful in making Threads a Twitter killer remains to be seen.

