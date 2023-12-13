New Mexico Attorney General Fights for Preservation of Evidence in Lawsuit Against Meta

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez is seeking a court order to prevent Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, from deleting important data associated with test accounts used in the state’s recent lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that underage users on Facebook and Instagram are exposed to child predators. According to the filing, Meta has “disabled” the test accounts that investigators used to examine the popular apps. This action has hindered the ongoing investigation, as officials cannot access crucial information related to the accounts.

The lawsuit alleges that the test accounts, which used AI-generated photos to portray children aged 14 or younger, were bombarded with explicit adult content and predatory messages. The content included disturbing images/videos of genitalia and even a disturbing proposition offering a six-figure payment to star in a pornographic video. The disabling of the test accounts has made it difficult for investigators to obtain essential information such as usernames, search histories, and interactions with other accounts.

It remains unclear whether Meta has taken action against the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the alleged child predators. New Mexico’s Attorney General’s office accuses Meta of failing to protect underage users. The state has emphasized the need for Meta to honor its obligations under New Mexico law and retain all relevant data connected to the accounts mentioned in the complaint.

In response, a Meta spokesperson stated that the company will preserve data in accordance with legal requirements. However, Meta has not provided details regarding what specific data it deems relevant and what data it will not preserve.

This lawsuit follows a larger lawsuit filed 33 state attorneys general in October, alleging that Meta intentionally designed addictive apps to target young users and violated federal law collecting personal data from minors. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been named as a defendant in the New Mexico lawsuit, but the company has yet to respond directly to the allegations.

As the legal battle continues, the preservation of evidence is crucial to ensuring a fair and thorough investigation into the allegations against Meta.