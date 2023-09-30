Apple’s Entry into the VR Market Creates Buzz at Meta Connect Conference

At Meta’s recent Connect conference, the presence of Apple in the virtual reality (VR) market was on everyone’s mind. With Apple’s announcement of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in June, industry insiders are curious to see how the tech giant will fare in the VR space. Meta, also known as Facebook, showcased its latest Quest 3 VR headset at the conference, which starts at $499 and will begin shipping in October.

The key distinction between this year’s event and previous ones is the increased awareness of Apple’s impending entry. While the VR and mixed reality markets are still considered niche, developers and VR companies are showing a growing interest and anticipation for the potential expansion of the industry. Tom Symonds, CEO of UK-based VR firm Immerse, noted the curiosity surrounding Apple’s entrance, citing the company’s expertise in seamlessly integrating hardware and software.

Prior to Apple’s announcement, the VR industry faced an identity crisis, with decreased investments and funding. Meta, on the other hand, has been investing heavily in its vision of a metaverse, despite incurring significant losses. Apple’s entry into the market has given legitimacy to Meta’s efforts.

In addition to unveiling its latest VR headset, Meta also showcased its new Ray-Ban smart glasses, developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica. These glasses, priced at $299, utilize Meta’s AI software to enable users to identify landmarks and translate signs with the help of a smartphone.

While Apple’s Vision Pro headset comes with a hefty price tag of $3,499, it could find a niche market among businesses that already utilize Apple products for their operations. The interoperability of devices such as the iPad could make the transition to the Vision Pro smoother for certain industries. However, the high price point could limit the headset’s appeal to enterprise customers.

While Meta and Apple compete in the VR and mixed-reality market, both companies are pushing the boundaries of the technology. Meta has showcased its ability to generate significant sales through its VR app store, while Apple’s reputation and prestige could attract businesses looking for more immersive experiences.

While Meta’s Quest 3 offers improved features over its predecessor, such as enhanced passthrough, it remains to be seen whether consumers will be willing to invest an extra $200 for these upgrades. With Meta and Apple vying for a share of the VR market, developers now have more opportunities to create compelling and visually appealing content that seamlessly integrates the digital and physical worlds.

