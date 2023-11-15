Judge Rejects Tech Companies’ Arguments to Dismiss Lawsuit Alleging Addiction of Children to Social Media Platforms

A federal judge in California, Yvonne González Rogers, has rejected the arguments presented Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Alphabet (Google and YouTube), ByteDance (TikTok), and Snap (Snapchat) to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that they have “addicted” millions of children and adolescents in the United States. The lawsuit alleges that these social media giants “illegally” attract minors, make them addicted, and have negative effects on their physical, mental, and emotional health.

The tech companies are facing increasing scrutiny in the United States, with several lawsuits paving the way for them to appear in court. Among the sought-after remedies the plaintiffs are compensation for damages to their children and the cessation of the defendants’ alleged illicit practices. Over 140 school districts have filed similar lawsuits against the industry, which are also before Judge González, while 42 states plus the District of Columbia sued Meta last month over youth addiction to its social media platforms.

In her 52-page ruling, Judge Rogers dismissed the arguments that the companies were immune from lawsuits under the First Amendment of the US Constitution and a provision of the federal Communications Decency Act. The companies claimed that this provision, Section 230, provides liability immunity for anything that users post on their platforms and requires the dismissal of all claims.

However, Judge Rogers stated that the plaintiffs’ claims were broader than simply focusing on third-party content and noted that the defendants failed to address why they should not be held responsible for providing faulty parental controls, not assisting users in limiting screen time, and creating barriers to deactivate accounts. As an example, she cited allegations that the companies could have used age verification tools to alert parents when their children were online.

This landmark ruling sets a precedent in holding tech companies accountable for their role in shaping user behavior and protecting the well-being of minors. The judge’s decision to allow the lawsuit to proceed to trial reflects a growing recognition of the potential harms associated with excessive social media usage among young people.

