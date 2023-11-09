Austrian Law Overruled: Big Tech Giants Only Subject to Irish Laws, EU Court Rules

In a recent ruling, the European Union (EU) Court of Justice (ECJ) has declared that Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), and TikTok are only subject to Irish laws, disregarding the Austrian law that required these platforms to establish mechanisms to identify and report illegal content. The court’s decision means that if these tech giants have their headquarters established in a specific member state, they cannot be forced to comply with obligations imposed another member state.

The case arose from an Austrian law implemented in 2021, which mandated communication platforms to establish reporting and verification mechanisms for potentially illegal content. Failure to adhere to these requirements could result in fines of up to €10 million. However, Google Ireland, Meta Platforms Ireland, and TikTok argued that this law was inconsistent with EU legislation, prompting an Austrian court to seek clarification from the ECJ.

The ECJ supported the stance of the Big Tech companies, emphasizing that if the member state of destination (in this case, Austria) were allowed to impose such measures, it would encroach upon the regulatory authority of the member state of origin (in this case, Ireland). The court further highlighted that this approach would undermine mutual trust and contravene the principle of mutual recognition among member states.

Although member states do have the ability to impose their own measures under specific conditions, these decisions must be duly notified to both the European Commission and the member state of origin.

Regarding data protection and GDPR enforcement, the ruling raises concerns as many tech giants have their headquarters based in Ireland. The country’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) frequently assumes the role of the EU’s lead data supervisor in cases involving these companies. However, the DPC has faced criticism for its lengthy procedures and being perceived as a bottleneck for GDPR investigations and enforcement.

In response, Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon defended the DPC’s track record and stated that no other data protection authority conducts as many large-scale cross-border inquiries as the DPC. She denied claims that the DPC is routinely overturned its peers, asserting that such allegations are misplaced.

With the recent adoption of the Digital Services Act the EU, which mandates stricter measures against illegal content for large platforms, the jurisdictional challenges and responsibilities of tech giants continue to be a key concern for regulators.

