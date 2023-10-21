Google, Meta, and Amazon Withdraw from Web Summit After CEO’s Controversial Remarks on Israel

Several major technology companies, including Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Amazon, have decided to withdraw from Web Summit, Europe’s largest technology conference, in response to controversial remarks made CEO Paddy Cosgrave regarding Israel’s actions following terror attacks Hamas.

Cosgrave had criticized Israel’s air strikes on the Gaza strip following the October 7 attacks Hamas. In a post on social media, Cosgrave expressed shock at the actions of Western leaders and governments, except for Ireland’s government, who he commended for their response. He called for war crimes to be called out regardless of whether they were committed allies or enemies.

Web Summit, scheduled to take place in Lisbon from November 13-16, is expected to host over 2,300 startups and attract more than 70,000 attendees. A group of Israeli investors has called for a boycott of the event, and the list of companies and individuals pulling out has continued to grow. Prominent figures in the industry, including Garry Tan from Silicon Valley, have joined the boycott.

Companies such as Intel, Siemens, US comedian Amy Poehler, and X-Files actor Gillian Anderson have also withdrawn from the conference in response to Cosgrave’s remarks.

In an attempt to address the controversy, Cosgrave issued an apology in a blog post. He expressed understanding for the hurt caused his words, apologized deeply to those affected, and emphasized his aim for peace.

The withdrawal of Google, Meta, and Amazon, along with other companies, sends a strong message of solidarity with Israel and dissatisfaction with Cosgrave’s comments.

