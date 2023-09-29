Meta Force: Analyzing the Decentralization and Autonomy of the Crypto Project

Meta Force, a leading player in the development of the Metaverse, is on its way to launching a platform that combines real and virtual businesses. As part of this process, Lado Okhotnikov’s team conducted an in-depth analysis of the internal infrastructure to objectively assess the decentralization and autonomy of the crypto project.

The team at Meta Force recognized the importance of the founder’s name while also understanding the necessity for the long-term viability of the project to be independent of any individual. To test this, an experiment was carried out during which the founder, Vladimir Okhotnikov, reduced his public activity. This created a resonance within the crypto community, highlighting the team’s commitment to internal development and the platform itself.

During this period, the team actively supported platform participants and the community as a whole, encouraging them to focus on the platform’s name rather than just the founder’s. The results of the experiment affirmed the team’s belief in the importance of decentralization and individual independence for successful marketing.

Meta Force began the development of its decentralized platform with the core idea of individual independence. While it is not accurate to say that only systems reliant on technical elements can be considered fully decentralized, Meta Force believes that using smart contracts enables the creation of a more autonomous business system.

The successful outcome of the decentralization experiment has given Meta Force confidence in their future development plans. They aim to continue developing the platform and the Metaverse, further enhancing the tools and making them even more independent.

