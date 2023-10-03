Facebook and Instagram Could Offer Ad-Free Versions for a Fee in the EU

According to a report the Wall Street Journal, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is considering introducing ad-free versions of the platforms for users in the European Union (EU). The monthly fee for accessing the ad-free version on a PC could be around $10.50, and mobile users might have to pay even higher fees due to commissions charged Apple and Google app stores.

This move comes after Meta was fined over $400 million earlier this year Ireland’s data privacy watchdog for not having a legal basis for sending users targeted ads based on their online activity. In response, Meta announced that it would seek permission from EU users before displaying targeted ads.

A Meta spokesperson stated that the company believes in providing free services supported personalized ads. However, in order to comply with evolving regulations, the company is exploring the option of offering an ad-free experience for those who are willing to pay.

The New York Times first reported on the possible introduction of fees, but exact costs have not been disclosed at this time. The ad-free option is expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

