European Users of Facebook and Instagram Face Choice: Pay for Ad-Free Experience or See More Ads

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has submitted a proposal to privacy officials in Europe that would offer users a choice: either see more ads in their feeds or pay a fee to enjoy an ad-free experience. The proposed fees would be approximately $14 per month for ad-free Instagram usage on mobile devices, and $17 per month to use both Facebook and Instagram ad-free on desktop devices.

This proposal comes as a response to EU rules that prevent Meta from personalizing advertising in users’ feeds without their consent. The company’s chief form of revenue is personalized ads, so finding a way to navigate these regulations is crucial for its business model. Meta had previously threatened to withdraw its services from the EU due to data privacy rules.

While U.S. users are not expected to be affected this proposal, Meta has shown more openness towards the idea of a paid service. Earlier this year, they launched Meta Verified, a subscription service for Facebook and Instagram users in Australia and New Zealand. Content creators who subscribe to this service gain increased reach and visibility for a monthly fee of up to $14.99.

However, before implementing these fees for European users, Meta must obtain approval from regulators to ensure compliance with EU laws. These regulations stipulate that users who decline to provide consent for certain data should still be able to access the service.

Meta estimates that it has 258 million monthly Facebook users and 257 million Instagram users in the EU for the first half of this year. The hope is that offering users an ad-free experience for a fee, Meta can continue to provide personalized advertising while respecting data privacy laws in Europe.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal