Meta Plans to Launch Paid Ad-Free Versions of Instagram and Facebook

Meta Platforms, the US-based company that owns Facebook and Instagram, is preparing to introduce a paid plan for users who prefer to access ad-free versions of the platforms. According to reports, the company intends to charge €10 per month for desktop use of a Facebook or Instagram account, along with an additional €6 for linked accounts.

The fee for mobile phone users, however, would be higher at €13 per month, considering the platform fees imposed the Apple Store and Google App Store. This pricing model will initially be implemented in the European Union, covering countries such as Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and many others.

This move comes as Meta continues to grapple with declining advertising revenues worldwide and ongoing scrutiny from regulators regarding privacy and regulatory compliance. Earlier this year, Meta faced a €390 million fine from Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner for using the contract legal basis to send targeted ads without user consent. As a result, Meta pledged to obtain user consent in the European Union before allowing businesses to send advertisements.

The ad-free scheme, called subscription no ads (SNA), is expected to be rolled out gradually over the next few months, with Meta already informing European regulators about its plans. Despite wanting to provide free services supported personalized ads, the company is exploring alternative options to comply with evolving regulatory requirements.

In an effort to innovate and diversify its offerings, Meta recently announced the launch of Ray-Ban smart glasses and unveiled AI assistant and Facebook-streaming glasses. These endeavors reflect the company’s commitment to adapt to the changing landscape of technology and user preferences.

