Meta Resolves Bug on Instagram That Impacted Pro-Palestine Content

Meta has addressed and resolved a bug on Instagram that raised concerns among users who shared pro-Palestine content. The bug, which affected accounts worldwide regardless of the content’s subject matter, caused pro-Palestinian posts and stories to receive reduced visibility. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, made these changes following accusations of content suppression.

The bug specifically impacted Instagram Stories that re-shared Reels and Feed posts, causing them to not show up properly in users’ Stories trays. This led to significantly reduced reach for affected accounts. Meta acknowledged the bug and attributed the issue to a technical glitch rather than intentional content suppression.

In response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, implemented temporary measures to limit potentially unwelcome or unwanted comments on related posts. The default settings for comments on new and public Facebook posts were altered to restrict them to friends and followers in the region. However, Meta did not provide a specific definition of the region. Users have the option to modify this setting as desired.

In addition, Meta disabled the ability to view the first one or two comments on posts while scrolling through the Facebook feed. The company stated that these policies were implemented to ensure user safety and promote free expression.

As online disinformation regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to increase, regulators and analysts have expressed concerns about its impact on escalating tensions. Both supporters of Israel and Hamas are actively reinforcing their respective narratives while sowing doubt about the opposing side’s version of events.

During a visit to Israel, US President Joe Biden acknowledged the challenges of verifying information amidst the conflict. He noted that the responsibility for the Gaza hospital incident appeared to lie with Israel’s adversaries but also acknowledged the prevalence of uncertainty.

Sources: Mondoweiss, Reuters